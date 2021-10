While there is a lot on everyone’s minds right now, we can add one more to the list: a blood supply shortage. The American Red Cross sounded the alarm this week that they are experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and a sharp drop in blood donor turnout. Saying the organization is at its lowest post-summer blood inventory level since 2015, it is encouraging those of all blood types, but especially Type O, to make donations now. The shortage means the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the need to be covered. There has been less than a day’s supply of certain types in recent weeks, and O has been even less over the last month.

