Paris, TX

Album Review: Paris Texas—Red Hand Akimbo

By Mark Salisbury
earmilk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the unpolished scuzz-rap sneak attack that was L.A. crew Paris Texas’ debut album BOY ANONYMOUS earlier this year, the group has been in heavy circulation in the poorly ventilated bedrooms of some of the internet’s most revered hype-whelks. Smoking on the heels of that release and ready to capitalise on this fresh exposure comes a new EP, Red Hand Akimbo, and it picks up the canon from the album effortlessly while introducing new themes and elements likely to be explored in greater depth as the saga continues. At this rate, Paris Texas are all but guaranteed their own station on GTA 6 and a couple of controversial Fallon performances.

