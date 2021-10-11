Ranking PSLs with Pumpkins
With smooth pumpkin flavor and spicy aftertones, it is easy to see why Pumpkin Spice Lattes are the ultimate fall staple. There are so many different options to choose from and the question remains: which coffee shop has the best PSL? To find the perfect PSL, I will evaluate Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Bobby B’s and Peet’s, and rate them based on flavor, texture, smell, presentation and cost. To keep it simple I’ll only be sampling the hot versions of these drinks.lomabeat.com
