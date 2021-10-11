CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to miss a few weeks with MCL sprain

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUJH4_0cNwCW4O00

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury during the team’s 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

On Monday, word came down about the severity of Edwards-Helaire’s injury, which was not as bad as it could have been. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s not a season-ending injury for Edwards-Helaire. The second-year running back out of LSU suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks as he recovers from the injury.

It’s possible that he could be placed on short-term injured reserve as he works back from this injury.

Edwards-Helaire has been the leading rusher for Kansas City this season with 65 carries for 304 yards and 8 receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns on the year. After back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances in Week 3 and Week 4, it felt like he was finally starting to hit his stride this season.

The likely replacement for Edwards-Helaire is his former college teammate, Darrel Williams, who had five carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 18 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.

Jerick McKinnon could also get involved too as he saw a season-high in offensive snaps on Sunday night.

Between Williams and McKinnon, the team should still be able to get some good play out of the running game. If Edwards-Helaire is placed on injured reserve, expect the Chiefs to also sign RB Derrick Gore from the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws underhand TD to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs have scored the first touchdown of the game in their Week 4 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. At first it looked like Tyreek Hill had a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown, but he was ruled just short of the goal line on the play. With just a few yard to go to the end zone, you’d expect the Chiefs to hammer the ball on the ground. They had success doing so on a third-and-1 earlier in the drive.
NFL
Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR, but that doesn’t mean his season is over

The Chiefs are officially without their starting running back for at least three weeks. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, was placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs announced Tuesday. By placing the second-year pro on injured reserve, the Chiefs give Edwards-Helaire...
NFL
chatsports.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't Return for Chiefs vs. Bills Because of Knee Injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury. K.C. added Edwards-Helaire to their already star-studded offense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He enjoyed a strong rookie campaign to the tune of 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 appearances last year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
blackchronicle.com

Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves ‘Sunday Night Football’ with knee injury, quickly ruled out vs. Bills

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had begun to establish a bigger role in the Chiefs’ offense coming into Sunday night’s showdown with the Bills, topping 100 yards on the ground in each of Kansas City’s previous two games. But he didn’t get a full chance to make it three straight against Buffalo, leaving Week 5’s prime-time game with a knee injury. The second-year back saw his leg bend awkwardly on a third-quarter carry and was helped off the field by teammates before exiting to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s contest.
NFL
FanSided

Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update

The Kansas City Chiefs already weren’t having a good game and then things went from bad to worse. Midway through the third quarter, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Halaire caught a screen pass from Mahomes and took it for a nice gain and a first down. Unfortunately, Edwards-Helaire got tangled up under a couple of Bills defenders and his knee got bent back and trapped underneath him.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs officially place running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on their Reserve/Injured list, according to a note from their official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported on Monday that Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain during the Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, which would cost him a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl Sprain#Miss A#American Football#Mcl#Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs confident in RBs Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon after Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for three weeks as he recovers from an MCL sprain on the injured reserve list. It’s a tough blow to lose Edwards-Helaire now, especially when he was just starting to get hot with back-to-back 100-yard performances in Week 3 and Week 4. Asked about the plan at the running back position, Chiefs HC Andy Reid wasted no time, evoking the “next man up” mentality that he’s utilized over the years.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy