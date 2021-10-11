CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Redistricting commission may give up on updating state maps

By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
wcyb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission could give up on trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts after intense partisan bickering. Some members have suggested the commission will use its remaining time trying to update Virginia’s congressional districts. But it’s unclear if there’s any agreement even on that matter. It was discussed during the commission's virtual meeting Monday. But no official action could be taken. Votes may be taken at the next in-person meeting, which is Thursday.

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

SC House wraps up redistricting hearings; maps up next

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A special South Carolina House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is holding its final meeting to gather public comment this week. Attention will now turn toward finishing the new maps of U.S. House and state Senate and House districts that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ledger.news

2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission and Statewide Database Release Free Online District Mapping Tools

SACRAMENTO —Today, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission (Commission) announced the Statewide Database’s release of two free-to-use tools to help Californians submit redistricting plans to the Commission. These are the only redistricting applications through which users can submit their input directly to the state of California’s official redistricting process. “The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kciiradio.com

Kinney, Reichman on State Senate’s Rejection of Redistricting Maps

State senators Kevin Kinney (D) and Jeff Reichman (R), who share representation of Washington County, comment on the proposed redistricting maps that were rejected during a special legislative session this week. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency draws the congressional and state legislative maps after each census to reflect changes in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps

Virginia’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission put work on House of Delegates and state Senate districts behind it Thursday and moved on to redrawing congressional district boundaries. In taking up the state’s 11 U.S. House boundaries, the bipartisan commission punted on its duty to remap state legislative districts to the Virginia Supreme Court. Without comment on partisan […] The post Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Redistricting Commission Seeks Public Input for Development of Election District Maps

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, the Virginia Redistricting Commission began hosting a series of virtual public hearings for the various regions across Virginia. During these hearings, members of the public are being given the chance to share their thoughts on the election district maps being developed by the Commission. To access the maps under consideration, click here.
POLITICS
Holland Sentinel

Redistricting advocates hoping for fair maps after commission analysis found GOP lean

HOLLAND — After a consultant told Michigan’s redistricting commission that its current draft maps for legislative districts would still largely favor Republicans, advocates who pushed to reform the state’s redistricting process say it’s imperative for the commission to land on competitively balanced maps. Commissioners heard from Lisa Handley, who was...
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting Commission#House
talkbusiness.net

Congressional redistricting maps advance at state legislature

Arkansas lawmakers finally advanced Congressional redistricting map proposals in their respective chambers on Wednesday (Oct. 6). The House passed HB 1982, sponsored by Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home, which splits Sebastian and Pulaski counties. The Senate passed SB 743, sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, which is the...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
spectrumlocalnews.com

Redistricting maps advance at State Capitol as GOP works to shore up power

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans are working to cement their GOP dominance for the next decade as new political maps advance at the State Capitol. This week, a state House panel passed a proposal along party lines for its own 150 members. It would give Republicans stronger positioning to maintain control of that chamber. But one big change: Collin County gets redrawn to be a Democratic-leaning district. The House map now heads to the full chamber for debate.
AUSTIN, TX
Arizona Daily Sun

Satellite meeting in Flagstaff planned Thursday as redistricting commission solicits grid map feedback

After the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission released its initial grid maps last month, it will be hosting a final public listening session on the maps this week. That meeting is occurring in Surprise, but with satellite meetings at which people can attend in Flagstaff at the High Country Conference Center and in Kayenta Town Hall.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
shoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore’s legislative future becomes clearer with Redistricting Commission’s competing maps

While there is still a long way to go before anything is final, the competing Democratic and Republican drawn maps currently being debated by Virginia’s new bipartisan Redistricting Commission show near identical thinking for the Eastern Shore House of Delegates District, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The Commission,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bridgemi.com

New redistricting map would give Democrats an edge in Michigan Senate

LANSING—Michigan’s redistricting commission on Friday approved draft Senate boundaries that could give Democrats a solid shot at capturing the chamber next year. Democrats would have an edge in 20 of 38 seats, according to a commission analysis of the past 13 elections. That would flip the majority, as Republicans now control the Senate 20-16 with two vacant seats that favor the GOP.
MICHIGAN STATE
virginiamercury.com

‘We have had the airing of the grievances’; Va. Redistricting Commission moves on to Congressional maps

Members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission said Monday they’ll move on to redrawing the state’s 11 congressional districts after efforts to reach a compromise on General Assembly maps ended in a stalemate last week. Monday’s meeting was nonetheless dominated by grousing from both Democrats and Republicans about the commission’s implosion...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Colorado redistricting gives Democrats edge in state Legislature

The General Assembly appears poised to remain in Democratic hands for years to come. Driving the news: The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission created new state House and Senate districts this week that give the Democrats the easiest path to power, the Colorado Sun reports. State of play: The maps...
COLORADO STATE
texasscorecard.com

First Look at Proposed Texas House Redistricting Maps

On Thursday, the Texas House finally revealed the highly anticipated first draft of the proposed new maps for the 150 state House districts. While the proposed maps look to shore up Republican support in the state going into the next biennium, they don’t come without a few interesting potential matchups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy