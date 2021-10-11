CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Terumo & BioCentriq Announce Collaboration

njbmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo) and Newark-based BioCentriq announced the formation of a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate the adoption of automated manufacturing to bring novel cell and gene therapies (CGT) to patients more quickly and cost effectively. Terumo is a medical technology company specializing in a portfolio of technology, software and services for blood component collection, therapeutic apheresis and cell and gene therapy technologies. BioCentriq is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on cell and gene therapy.

njbmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
njbmagazine.com

EducationDynamics Announces Acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners

Hoboken-based EducationDynamics, a market leader in higher education marketing, enrollment management and student success coaching, announced its acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners. Renovus is committed to investing in services and capabilities that will strengthen EducationDynamics‘ partnership with colleges and universities by furthering its mission of improving student enrollment and retention....
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy