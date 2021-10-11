Terumo & BioCentriq Announce Collaboration

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo) and Newark-based BioCentriq announced the formation of a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate the adoption of automated manufacturing to bring novel cell and gene therapies (CGT) to patients more quickly and cost effectively. Terumo is a medical technology company specializing in a portfolio of technology, software and services for blood component collection, therapeutic apheresis and cell and gene therapy technologies. BioCentriq is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on cell and gene therapy.