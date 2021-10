Ring for Business by Amazon covers all the basics for small businesses, with a variety of sensors and cameras, plus useful business features and access to the Neighbors app. Ring is a well-known security brand owned by Amazon that first made its mark with video doorbells and smart locks. It has since expanded its offering with a variety of connected cameras, locks, and sensors. Ring for Business is only available in the US and enables companies to order bespoke security solutions with as many or as few components as necessary.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO