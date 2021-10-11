Bovine Tuberculosis confirmed in herd in Blaine County

Montana Department of Livestock has reported that bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in a Montana beef herd for the first time in decades, in a herd from Blaine County. The department confirmed TB in a Blaine County herd following detection of the disease in a cow at slaughter, a release from the department said. The infected cow was identified by meat inspectors during routine inspection at a Minnesota plant. Identification collected from the infected cow at the time of slaughter linked the animal to a Blaine County beef herd and subsequent herd testing revealed additional TB infected animals. The herd has been placed under quarantine.