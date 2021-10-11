‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Has a Bunch of Duck Friends in TikTok

Did you know that “Alaskan Bush People” star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is on TikTok with some rowdy duck friends? Yes, Outsiders, it’s true.

It appears that “Bam Bam” has attracted quite a following.

Oh, he’s got some beauties looking to him for some support. Funny, but the “Alaskan Bush People” star actually does offer some help to them.

Doesn’t that just hit you in all the feels? Yeah, we thought it would.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Member Keeps Working Camera By Himself

Joshua Brown no longer is a part of the reality show that the rest of the Brown clan appears.

He’s still working with a camera although “Bam Bam” is the cameraman.

While this is his life these days, “Alaskan Bush People” keeps airing new episodes on the Discovery Channel. Recently, Rain, Bird, and Bear Brown went out to Alaska in search of their boat “The Integrity.” They were sent there as a final task from Billy Brown, their father, who is now dead.

The TV show is following their adventures and documenting them. Fans of the show can catch up on past episodes and even see new ones after they haven’t caught them.

‘Bam Bam’ Keeps Showing Off Different Aspects Of Creating Home Space

Interested? Go right here and get you some adventure from “Alaskan Bush People.”

Back to “Bam Bam” for a bit.

It’s evident that he is living it up in his new world. Outsiders, we are the lucky ones who get to peek in on his life. He’s got livestock and ducks around to help him build up that home area.

But Joshua Brown has definitely been working. His work includes a fence installation on his acreage. Brown is showing crucial steps like digging post holes, setting posts, and installing railings on TikTok.

He also is very, very aware of what his parents taught him and his siblings.

Joshua said his parents taught him that hard times happen when you “want to fall to the ground and cry when everything in you says give up, that is when you must keep going when you must have courage and faith.

“Da never cared about money or fame,” he said. “What he did care about was family, faith, and freedom.”

Also, Joshua said that Billy Brown said to them “that if our show made just one person smile, and brought light into just one person’s life, even for just a moment, then it was worth all of it.”

“Alaskan Bush People” is now in its 13th season. Family members are dedicating this season to Billy in his honor.