CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Everyone roasted Chipper Jones after he dropped an easy pop fly in the stands at Game 3

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExDap_0cNw7IoM00

Chipper Jones spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Atlanta. He won a World Series there in 1995 and an MVP in 1999. He also has an advisory role with the current team, so he’s no stranger around that clubhouse.

It’s safe to say that he’ll be hearing about this dropped pop fly for quite a while.

During the second inning of Monday’s NLDS Game 3, Luis Urias popped an 0-1 pitch up foul and out of play into the stands. It would have been a totally forgettable moment in a three-plus-hour game … if not for who failed to catch that pop up.

It was Chipper, of course.

With Chipper camped under the ball, the Hall of Famer botched the barehanded catch. And everyone at Truist Park seemed to know that Chipper was the one who missed that catch.

You could see Freddie Freeman and Travis d’Arnaud laughing at him on the field. The Braves dugout was also shown giving Chipper a hard time, as did longtime teammate Andruw Jones who was seated a row ahead of Chipper. He won’t be hearing the end of that one.

Fans watching at home also joined in to roast Jones for the error.

This was how Twitter reacted

Someone get him a glove for next time.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Chipper Jones embarrassingly drops foul ball at Braves game

Chipper Jones may not have played in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on Monday, but the Hall of Famer still committed a brutal error. Jones had a seat near the Braves dugout at Truist Park, and he had a chance to catch a routine pop foul in the top of the second inning. The former slugger was unable to make the play, resulting in a long stare from Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Here’s the embarrassing video:
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chipper Jones Just Dropped a Foul Ball in the 2021 MLB Playoffs

Okay, I had a little fun with the headline, but it’s technically true!. At today’s NLDS Game 3 matchup between the Braves and Brewers, Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones let a foul pop-fly slip through his hands … but it wasn’t quite an error, considering that he was, you know, watching from the stands.
MLB
92.9 The Game

Is Freddie Freeman more Chipper Jones or Dale Murphy?

The Braves are heading to the NLCS for the second consecutive season. A lot can be said about the perseverance of this squad coming back from the arms of defeat yet again, but it all comes down to the leader of the clubhouse. Freddie Freeman was at the center of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Byrd
Person
Chipper Jones
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andruw Jones
mediaite.com

WATCH: Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones Mortified After Hilariously Dropping Foul Ball During Braves Playoff Game

Nine years removed from his last Major League Baseball game and Atlanta Braves Hall-of-Famer Larry “Chipper” Jones is just as ordinary as any fan in the crowd. Realistically, even with his deteriorated baseball skills, Chipper would dominate a Sunday morning softball league. But that won’t stop people from poking fun at his recent foul ball gaffe.
MLB
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vaccine Hall Of Famer Chipper Jones Drops Foul Ball And Fans Roast Him For It

Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones dropped a foul ball Monday from the stands of a playoff game in Atlanta and got a good-natured ribbing from many fans on social media. A few used the flub to needle the former Atlanta Braves third baseman for his anti-vaccination stance. Jones, who once tweeted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax (and later apologized for it), made news last month for spouting anti-vaccine sentiments at a disappointed Mets fan.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Braves#Hall Of Fame#Mvp#Nlds Game 3#Jomboy Media#Twitter#Pitchingninja
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt

Why was Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fired? Team president John Mozeliak offered up an explanation that won’t make fans feel any better. The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously fired manager Mike Shildt on Friday. This after a historic 17-game winning streak turned the team’s season around so significantly that it clinched a spot in the postseason.
MLB
Jacksonville Journal Courier

10 manager suggestions for the St. Louis Cardinals

The firing of Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt came as a huge surprise to me. In his three full seasons as the team's skipper, Shildt took the Cardinals to the postseason each year. In 2019 the Cardinals made it all the way to the National League Championship Series and lost to the Washington Nationals, and later that year, Shildt was named the National League Manager of the Year — the first non-playing manager to do so.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy