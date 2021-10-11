CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Remember When Lauren Alaina Released Her Debut Album, ‘Wildflower’?

By Angela Stefano
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren Alaina didn't waste any time after her run on American Idol. Just under five months later, she dropped her debut album, Wildflower; the record arrived on Oct. 11, 2011. After her second-place finish to Scotty McCreery during the TV singing competition's 10th season, Alaina signed with Universal Music Group (specifically, Mercury Nashville, Interscope Records and 19 Recordings). "Like My Mother Does," which Alaina sang during the Idol finale, became the album's first single, and while it only made it to the Top 40 on the country chart, it peaked in the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KLAW 101

Interview: Natalie Hemby Lives Her ’90s Teenage Dreams on New Album, ‘Pins and Needles’

Having spent more than two decades in the music industry, Natalie Hemby has plenty of wonderful stories about working with dozens of artists. As a songwriter, her name is in the credits of dozens of albums, and she's notched eight No. 1 country songs. She's also won two Grammys: one for a song from the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, as performed by the film's stars, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga — the latter of whom also co-wrote the song — and one for the song "Crowded Table," performed by the Highwomen, her quartet with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Faith Hill Releases Her Debut Album ‘Take Me As I Am’ In 1993

’90s Faith Hill is unmatched. And on this date in 1993, she released her debut album that started it all, Take Me As I Am. The classic ’90s record produced two number one singles in her massive hit “Wild One” (a cover of Zaca Creek’s 1992 song), which is still a favorite of mine, as well as her fantastic Erma Franklin (Aretha Franklin’s sister) cover “Piece Of My Heart”.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Liz Rose
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Phil Stacey
Person
Nicolle Galyon
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Brett James
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Ashley Gorley
KLAW 101

Mickey Guyton: ‘Country Music Really Is Everyone’s Music’

Mickey Guyton, CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year, gave the most powerful and eloquent speech of the night during Wednesday night's (Oct. 13) CMT Artists of the Year event. Dedicating her win to everyone who helped get her to this point in her career, she pledged to continue to celebrate and platform overlooked and marginalized artists.
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Kacey Musgraves Claps Back at Grammys After Country Album Controversy

Kacey Musgraves is firing back at the Grammys after the awards show decided to exclude her current album, Star-Crossed, from consideration in the Best Country Album category in the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. The country and pop superstar is using pictures to build a pretty convincing case that she's still...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Kane Brown Shares a Sweet Anniversary Flashback Post: ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Even Older With You’ [Pictures]

Tuesday (Oct. 12) marked Kane Brown's third wedding anniversary with his wife, Katelyn, and he celebrated the occasion with a throwback social media post sharing some of the highlights of their love story. The snapshots show the couple through the years, as well as a video of Katelyn backing a massive, lifted pickup truck down a long driveway as Brown snickers behind the camera.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#19 Recordings#Universal Music Group#Remember When#American Idol#Mercury#Interscope Records
brooklynvegan.com

Koffee releases new song “West Indies,” confirms debut album for 2022

Reggae, dancehall, hip hop, and more artist Koffee has been on the rise for the past few years, and now she has finally confirmed that she'll release her debut album in early 2022 via RCA. It'll include her just-released single "West Indies," produced by Iotosh, which finds her genre-defying and addictively catchy sound in fine form. Listen and watch the video (co-directed by Meji Alabi & Koffee) below.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele fans are remembering where they were when her last album came out

Adele fans are celebrating ahead of the release of her comeback single, “Easy on Me”, by remembering where they were in their lives when she released her last album. The Grammy Award-winning artist is preparing to share her first new music since 2015, when she released her album 25. Her song, “Easy on Me”, will be shared on 15 October, with her fourth record expected to follow later this year. “When I was a junior in high school my AP Bio class clapped for me in vicarious joy the day Adele’s last album dropped,” fan Doug Giradot tweeted....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Times Daily

Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

CL drops a moving teaser for the upcoming release of her album 'ALPHA'

Just as previously announced, CL dropped two pre-release singles, 'Spicy' and 'Lover Like Me,' just ahead of her album 'ALPHA.' Now, she is getting ready to drop her album. Last week, she unveiled the tracklist revealing the titles of all the songs to her album. According to the tracklist, 'ALPHA' will include 11 tracks in total, including "Spicy" and "Lover Like Me" as the first two songs of the songs followed by "Chuck," "Kai," "Let It," "Tie a Cherry," "Paradise," "My Way," "Siren," "HWA," and "5 STAR."
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy