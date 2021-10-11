Remember When Lauren Alaina Released Her Debut Album, ‘Wildflower’?

Having spent more than two decades in the music industry, Natalie Hemby has plenty of wonderful stories about working with dozens of artists. As a songwriter, her name is in the credits of dozens of albums, and she's notched eight No. 1 country songs. She's also won two Grammys: one for a song from the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, as performed by the film's stars, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga — the latter of whom also co-wrote the song — and one for the song "Crowded Table," performed by the Highwomen, her quartet with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

