The era of mutual funds is dying. Long live ETFs.

The battle between mutual funds and exchange-traded funds is over. ETFs won. It wasn't easy. ETFs have been around for nearly three decades, and hardly anyone noticed for a long time. The first ETF, State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, debuted in 1993. By the mid-2000s, there were roughly 350 ETFs, but the industry had gathered just $320 billion from investors from 1996 to 2006, according to Morningstar's earliest available numbers. Meanwhile, mutual funds scooped up close to $2.3 trillion during the same time, their ranks swelling to 6,500 funds at the end of 2006.