CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The era of mutual funds is dying. Long live ETFs.

By Nir Kaissar
ncadvertiser.com
 4 days ago

The battle between mutual funds and exchange-traded funds is over. ETFs won. It wasn't easy. ETFs have been around for nearly three decades, and hardly anyone noticed for a long time. The first ETF, State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, debuted in 1993. By the mid-2000s, there were roughly 350 ETFs, but the industry had gathered just $320 billion from investors from 1996 to 2006, according to Morningstar's earliest available numbers. Meanwhile, mutual funds scooped up close to $2.3 trillion during the same time, their ranks swelling to 6,500 funds at the end of 2006.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds You Should Buy Right Now

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $246 billion as of Jun 30, 2021. This privately held company has around 741 employees and 158 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: Direct Indexing to Grow Faster Than ETFs, SMAs and Mutual Funds

There’s been a wave of enthusiasm recently behind the direct indexing product category, with major firms like Vanguard and Franklin Templeton making in-roads via acquisition. Cerulli Associates predicts direct indexing to grow 12.4% over the next five years, faster than exchange traded funds (at 11.3%), separate account programs (at 9.6%) and mutual funds (at 3.3%).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Exchange Traded Fund#Index Funds#State Street#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust
Zacks.com

4 Mutual Funds to Combat the 13-Year High Inflation

Inflation has picked up dramatically so far this year. In fact, Americans are spending much more on items than they used to in 2020. Rapid vaccination, easing of restrictions and fiscal stimulus have brought the economy to the path of recovery from the pandemic, which has boosted demand. However, perked-up demand versus supply chain constraints is leading to a rise in inflation and threatening to affect consumer spending.
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

Purpose Investments Launches Mutual Fund Units for its Crypto ETF

Purpose Investments, an asset management firm behind the world’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), has announced that it is launching mutual fund units for its crypto ETFs. The mutual fund units will be available for the firm’s Purpose Bitcoin ETF and Purpose Ether ETF, backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Must-Have Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Is Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Sector - Precious Metal category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX). OPGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
MARKETS
bondbuyer.com

Mutual fund inflows climb, high-yield back in the black

Municipals were stronger as the New York Urban Development Corp. led the primary with $1.76 billion of taxable and exempt sales tax bonds in the competitive market while Refinitiv Lipper reported a rebound in fund inflows. Triple-A benchmarks were bumped a basis point in spots along the yield curve, but...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Looking for Spectacular Returns? Here Are 3 MFS Mutual Funds

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $685.5 billion in assets under management as of Aug 31, 2021. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is Fidelity Equity-Income Fund (FEQIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Large Cap Value fund category, Fidelity Equity-Income Fund (FEQIX) could be a potential option. FEQIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective. FEQIX is classified in the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Top Dividend Mutual Funds

Dividend stocks often make excellent investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically outperformed the S&P 500 with significantly less volatility. That's because the dividend income is a meaningful contributor to a stock's total return (share price appreciation plus dividends). However, with so many companies making dividend payments, it can be...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Use Managed Futures ETF to Access Hedge Fund Strategies

Retail investors have long been interested in hedge funds and the strategies those vehicles use to generate returns for clients. Unfortunately, hedge funds are exclusive territory with large minimum investments that keep many ordinary investors at bay. In better news, an array of exchange traded funds make a variety of...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Mutual Funds From the Putnam Portfolio You Must Buy

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $203 billion as of the end of August 2021, with $100 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo. After the introduction of its fund in...
Zacks.com

3 BlackRock Mutual Funds You Must Certainly Buy

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.49 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Jun 30, 2020, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

Gundlach’s DoubleLine Plans ETF Entrance With Stock, Bond Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital LP is planning to launch a pair of actively managed U.S. exchange-traded funds in a first for the Los Angeles-based manager of $137 billion. The firm intends to create the DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and the DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF, according to...
MARKETS
InvestmentNews

Annuity targeting RIAs applies living benefit to separate fund, ETF portfolios

An insurance distributor for RIAs Tuesday launched a contingent deferred annuity for that marketplace, which the firm calls the first of its kind. RetireOne, which is part of Aria Retirement Solutions, added the product in conjunction with Midland National Life Insurance Co. The annuity, dubbed Constance, is a commission-free living benefit that is paired with, but separate from, about 200 mutual funds, ETFs and model portfolios that RIAs can select from numerous investment providers, according to the firm.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy