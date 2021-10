Bobby Bones sat down with the legend herself Reba McEntire on the latest episode of The BobbyCast. Reba shared stories behind her new project Revived Remixed Revisited including a new version of “Does He Love You” with Dolly Parton. She talked about the time she made her Opry debut and had her set cut short because of Parton. She also discussed where her love of corn dogs came from and how her Reba TV show almost didn’t happen.

