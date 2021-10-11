CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Gustavo Reyna a great choice for Walla Walla City Council, Position 3

By the U-B Editorial Board
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

From the get-go, we can honestly say Walla Walla voters have great choices before them. Here at the U-B, we believe both M. Rick Phillips and Gustavo Reyna are strong candidates for Walla Walla City Council, Position 3. Both are passionate about Walla Walla. Both have a strong vision for the work they would do for our city. And both have solid perspectives that would add value to the City Council.

