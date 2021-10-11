CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ ‘Acapulco’ review: Comedy set at an ’80s Mexican resort is impossibly charming

Cover picture for the articleThe new Apple TV+ comedy series “Acapulco” tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

New Haven Register

CBS Sitcom 'Ghosts' Takes Its Time Finding Own Charming Voice Outside British Original: TV Review

As far as hangout sitcoms go, throwing a misfit group of ghosts from completely different time periods together in one crumbling old house is a smart way to get new mileage out of a time-worn concept. It’s no wonder that CBS, by way of former “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, seized the opportunity to use this premise, which is as fantastical as it is economical. As originally conceived for the BBC by a collection of “Horrible Histories” writers, “Ghosts” made room for screwball comedy and jokes ranging from extremely silly to unexpectedly profound. (If you haven’t already, you can see it for yourself now on HBO Max. In reimagining the series for American television, Port and Wiseman strive to tap into the alchemy that made the original so immediately compelling.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
meaws.com

ACAPULCO Takes A Trip To Apple TV+

It's the kind of life story worth telling — and putting on Apple TV+! Acapulco — streaming from October 8 — is the new bilingual Eugenio Derbez series about his character's coming-of-age at a glam hotel in the titular city during the '80s.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Acapulco (Season 1) Apple TV+, Comedy, trailer, release date

A young man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. Startattle.com – Acapulco | Apple TV+.
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ reveals first look teaser of ‘The Afterparty’ murder-mystery comedy series

Apple TV+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the new highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty” from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”). The eight-episode series will premiere globally in January 2022 on Apple TV+.
TV SERIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Acapulco,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘ Baking Impossible’ and ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’

Taking the internet by storm over the past week, the Korean-made competition drama “Squid Game” (2021) follows 456 debt-ridden contestants as they fight for the chance to win “a tempting prize.” The competition may consist of children’s games, but the stakes are deadly serious. “Squid Game” is available on Netflix.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Afterparty Trailer: A Unique Comedy Mystery Series Heads To Apple TV

Move over, Benoit Blanc! Quit twirling that mustache, Hercule Poirot! There's a new detective on the case! Apple TV+ is letting Tiffany Haddish try her hand at sleuthing in the upcoming murder mystery, "The Afterparty." The series promises some serious twists and turns in both the plot and the show's format, as well. And though we still have a wait ahead of us before the series arrives on the streamer, we just got our first glimpse at what's to come.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Acapulco’ On Apple TV+, About How A Self-Made Man Got His Start At A Wild Mexican Resort

Does a modern comedy always have to have a joke-a-half-minute pace to attract viewers? We don’t think so. Some of the best comedies of the past few decades have been character based. Remember when we thought that Ted Lasso was pleasant but not that funny? Well, how did that turn out? Taking its cue from its massive hit, Apple has invested in another character-driven comedy that takes place in a country outside the United States. Will it have similar success?
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars from Apple TV+ series 'Acapulco'

A new series tells the story of a 20-something guy whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Gino sat down with the stars of the Apple TV+ series "Acapulco."
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ lands Jason Segel comedy series 'Shrinking'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Shrinking" follows the story of a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who "begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives — including his own."
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘Guilty Party’: TV Review

Guilty Party is a weird show. Not in the sense that it’s showing us something strange or subversive, which it isn’t really, but in the sense that it’s hard to know what to make of it. The series is positively overflowing with themes and characters and story elements that it keeps hurtling at the wall, in hopes that something will stick. After watching the three half-hour episodes sent to critics (of a 10-episode season), I’m still waiting to see if anything does. The basic premise is straightforward enough. Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale) is a once-celebrated newspaper journalist disgraced by allegations that...
PARAMOUNT, CA

