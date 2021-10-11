Apple TV+ ‘Acapulco’ review: Comedy set at an ’80s Mexican resort is impossibly charming
The new Apple TV+ comedy series “Acapulco” tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.macdailynews.com
