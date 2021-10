German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday took a step toward succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats, the Greens and liberal FDP announced a preliminary deal to form a new government. The three parties have been holding talks since Scholz's centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the general elections on September 26 with Merkel's conservatives in second place as she prepares to leave politics. "We can sense here that a new beginning is possible, brought about by the three parties that have come together here," Scholz told reporters. He said the preliminary agreement "clearly shows that a government that aims to ensure we achieve progress can be formed in Germany".

