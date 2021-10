In a recent policy announcement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy put an end to the ever-looming question of if--and when--staff will return to the office. He stated that the decision will be up to individual teams and that they are to be "guided by what will be most effective for our customers." But below the surface of the seemingly straightforward policy, it's a deeply strategic--and genius strategy that involves just three words.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO