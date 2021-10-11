CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Thousands impacted by preemptive power shutdowns

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyq20_0cNw5idY00

Pacific Gas & Electric warned tens of thousands of customers in California that their power may be shut off Monday to help prevent wildfires due to severe wind and drought conditions in the area.

The preemptive shutdowns, at the inconvenience of customers, come as the company is still reeling from fallout related to deadly blazes in 2018 and 2020 authorities say were sparked by trees hitting the power grid. They also come as climate change has exacerbated California's wildfires, stoking conditions experts say have led to the larger and deadlier blazes seen in recent years.

The company sent shutoff warnings to nearly 25,000 customers spanning 22 counties -- including Alameda, Fresno and Napa -- in northern and central California on Sunday.

On Monday, PG&E updated on its website that shutoffs were required and its map of outages indicated power had been temporarily turned off in a slew of communities in the state's Northern Sierra Foothills region, North Coast region and beyond.

MORE: Worsening California blazes prompt new calls for innovations to fight fires smarter

"Since Friday, PG&E meteorologists have been tracking the weather system, which is expected to start Sunday night and bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph by Monday morning," the company said in a statement Sunday. "PG&E's in-house meteorologists, its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and its Emergency Operations Center continue to monitor conditions closely."

Customers impacted were notified via text, email and automated phone calls beginning Saturday, the company said. More information on the latest status in specific neighborhoods can be found on PG&E's website, along with tips for customers on how to prepare for the planned outages -- such as unplugging appliances and using battery-powered flashlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yZgl_0cNw5idY00
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, File - PHOTO: Utility workers with Pacific Gas & Electric Company repair a damaged power line during the Salt Fire near Lakehead, Calif. July 2, 2021.

Counties that would likely see the most customers impacted include Tehama (where 5,342 customers were sent warnings), Solano (4,561 customers) and Lake (4,008 customers). PG&E initially said it expects "minimal impact" to be felt by customers in the Bay Area and Central Valley.

The National Weather Service has warned of high winds in California due to a powerful storm in the west bringing a "critical fire weather" warning in central and northern California through Tuesday.

The so-called Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), which proactively turn off power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines, come as California has been battling larger and deadlier blazes in recent years linked to climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s89jH_0cNw5idY00
Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, File - PHOTO: A PG&E employee works to deactivate power lines in order to repair others knocked down by a trees due to high winds in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021.

The preemptive power shutdowns also come as PG&E has been embroiled in controversy linked to the wildfires. Late last month, the company was charged with involuntary manslaughter and other counts related to the 2020 Zogg Fire, which was sparked by a tree contacting a PG&E electric line.

PG&E CEO Patti Poppe disputed the criminal charges in a statement shortly after they were announced, saying, "We've accepted CAL FIRE's determination, reached earlier this year, that a tree contacted our electric line and started the Zogg Fire. We accept that conclusion. But we did not commit a crime."

"This was a tragedy, four people died. And my coworkers are working so hard to prevent fires and the catastrophic losses that come with them. They have dedicated their careers to it, criminalizing their judgment is not right," Poppe added.

MORE: Wildlife advocates urge Nevada to stop annual bear hunt due to severity of wildfires

The latest legal action taken against the firm comes after the company pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire for its link to the ignition of the devastating 2018 Camp Fire.

In her statement, Poppe noted steps the firm is taking to prevent wildfires, saying it is investing more than $1.4 billion in 2021 alone in vegetation management, removing 300,000 trees and trimming a million more, working toward burying 10,000 miles of power lines and more.

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Over 20 thousand power outages reported in OKC Metro Friday

Oklahoma City (KOKH) — Thousands of power outages were reported around the Oklahoma City metro Friday, after severe storms rolled through the metro. As of 4:00 AM Friday, OG&E reported over 20,000 customers without power. "We are actively working to restore power to customers who are experiencing outages due to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sacramento Bee

Thousands of California residents will have no power. How the medically vulnerable will be impacted

Strong, gusty winds have prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to shut off power to thousands of customers across Northern and Central California, with people reliant on electricity-powered medical devices disproportionately impacted. Severed from electricity, elderly individuals and people reliant on electrical medical devices — motorized wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators, apnea...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thousands without power in northern San Luis Obispo County

Power has been restored to all PG&E customers who were without electricity Tuesday morning, according to PG&E’s outage map. Thousands of people on San Luis Obispo County North Coast were without power Tuesday morning, thanks to both a traditional power outage and a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff impacting the area.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KABC

Windy Weather In SoCal Leaves Thousands Without Power

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Southland is recovering from a night of powerful winds that left thousands without power. Outages affected more than 30-thousand customers with the L.A. Department of Water and Power yesterday. According to a spokesperson, as of nine-45 this morning power had been restored to just over 29-thousand customers, leaving 35-hundred without electricity. Southern California Edison said it’s considering shutting off power today to nearly nine-thousand customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties to help prevent any of its electrical equipment from igniting a wildfire amid dangerous weather conditions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Shutoffs Begin For Parts Of Nearly Two Dozen Counties

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties are now being impacted by public safety power shutoffs as of Monday morning as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Sunday evening. Though portions of 20 counties will experience shutoffs, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility’s customers. Approximately 25,000 customers were sent one-day notifications Sunday. Restoration is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon with times varying for different locations. Customers can look up their addresses here to see if they are in the impacted areas. After some much-needed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Thousands without power Monday morning due to PSPS

REDDING, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers woke up without electric service Monday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) implemented in areas of high fire danger. About 25,000 customers in a small, targeted portion of 20 counties were slated for the shutoffs as of Sunday evening. Among those expected...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Power Grid#Weather#Drought#Pg E#Getty Images
KSBW.com

Thousands without power across Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — From the Santa Cruz Mountains to south Monterey County, thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers were left in the dark Monday. The latest Monterey County outage numbers as of 5:15p.m.:. Lockwood - 114 without power. Soledad - 51 without power. The latest Santa Cruz County...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Bee

PG&E blackouts spread to 23 counties as fierce winds raise wildfire danger in California

PG&E began a wildfire safety blackout across parts of the Sacramento Valley early Monday as wildfire dangers ramped up amid strong winds. Under scrutiny because of its wildfire safety record, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. started blacking out customers in portions of Glenn, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service for much of Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gusty winds could force power shut-offs for tens of thousands of Californians

LOS ANGELES — More than 34,000 Californians could have their electricity intentionally shut off this week as cold, gusty winds increase the potential for fire danger throughout the state. Southern California Edison over the weekend began warning about 9,100 customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties that their power...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

PG&E begins shutting off power. Thousands of NorCal residents to be affected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is moving to turn off power forthousands of customers across several Northern California counties on Monday, citing weather conditions favorable for fires to spark. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning across much of the region. About 25,000 customers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E announces potential power shutoff for Monday, Tuesday

The Latest – Sunday, October 10 10:00 a.m. As many as 23 counties may be impacted by a potential power shutoff Monday and Tuesday, PG&E said in a release. These counties, as well as multiple tribal communities, have been placed under a “PSPS Watch”, meaning shutoffs are likely, but not formally scheduled.   On Friday, […]
krcrtv.com

Power restored to thousands in Chico after outage

CHICO, Calif. — Update 4:45 p.m. - According to PG&E's outage map, the outage that caused a couple thousand PG&E customers to lose power in Chico was caused by an equipment issue. As of 4:45 p.m., 68 customers are still without power but power is expected to be restored by...
CHICO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power outage affects over a thousand residents in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An outage in Fresno has left over a thousand people without power on Saturday, according to a PG&E outage map. PG&E reports that the outage began around11:30 a.m. and has affected 1,231 residents. Preliminary determination by PG&E states the outage was caused by the weather and crews have been assigned to […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

PG&E may shut off power to tens of thousands of customers Monday

PG&E is notifying tens of thousands of customers that it may shut off their power Monday due to potentially dry, windy conditions that could create an increased fire risk. The utility announced Saturday that 44,000 customers in parts of 32 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, may lose electricity Monday. PG&E is sending these customers two-day notices. Seven tribes also may be affected.
SONOMA, CA
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy