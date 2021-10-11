CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAcfe_0cNw5gs600

A Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others, was indicted on a more serious charge of premeditated murder, and remained detained after a court appearance Monday.

A grand jury indicted Gregory Ulrich, 68, with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. He also faces four counts of first-degree attempted murder in the attack.

He is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement, and has been charged with discharging an explosive device.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was killed in the shooting.

Ulrich appeared in a Wright County District Court on Monday and remains detained. Bail has been set at $5 million with conditions, or $10 million without conditions. His attorney, Gregory Davis, had no comment on the upgraded charge.

In Minnesota, the count of premeditated first-degree murder must be charged by a grand jury; Ulrich will face a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Prosecutor Brian Lutes said he convened the grand jury after a judge ruled in August that Ulrich was competent to stand trial.

Court records allege Ulrich has mental health and substance abuse problems, and that he frequently reported unfounded thefts or minor quarrels involving his neighbors and others. Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment.

Ulrich’s next court hearing is set for Oct. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mental Health#The Allina Health Clinic
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy