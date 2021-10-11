Netflix Partners With Walmart to Sell ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Show Merch

Corporate heavyweights, Walmart and Netflix are joining forces in a partnership that could rewrite the rules on how entertainment companies spread the word about their content .

Under terms of the deal, which was announced on Monday, Walmart will sell products based on Netflix shows and establish a “Netflix hub” to serve as an online retail and entertainment destination for Netflix consumer products in the U.S.

In a Monday blog post on the Walmart website, Jeff Evans, executive vice president of Entertainment, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart U.S., said the hub will bring together some of Netflix’s most popular shows in its “first digital storefront with a national retailer.”

“We’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters,” Evans added.

The deal is the largest Netflix has ever made with a national retail chain, Bloomberg reported. Netflix will sell merchandise from some of its most popular shows on the Walmart website, while Walmart will sell toys, apparel and other items. Most of the items sold will be exclusive to Walmart.

“At Netflix, we love it when stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives,” Josh Simon, Netflix’s vice president of consumer product, told USA Today. “Walmart gave us the opportunity to deliver a shopping experience that sets a new level of innovation for the entertainment consumer products space.”

Walmart also plans to launch a crowd-sourcing program, called Netflix Fan Select, that will let fans vote for merchandise they’d like to see from their favorite Netflix shows . The merchandise partnership will begin with seven shows and could expand over time, Netflix said.

Here’s the initial product line, according to Walmart’s website:

“Ada Twist, Scientist”

Ada Twist Cuddle Plush ($10.97)

Glow & Go notebook ($24.82)

Scientist doll ($24.82)

On-the-go lab ($44.44)

“CoComelon”

Plush Bedtime JJ Doll ($19.97)

CoComelon School Bus Ride-on with Letters, Numbers & Music ($29.97)

CoComelon 4-piece Toddler Bed Set with Bonus Blanket ($36.97)

“Nailed It!”

Baking Kits ($15.98); available in stores

“Squid Game”

T-shirts in a variety of styles and prices

“Stranger Things”

Bluetooth cassette player ($64.88)

Vinyl music ($33.97)

Stranger Things collector box ($54.96)

Stranger Things Void Series Eleven Action Figure and Cassette Bundle ($59.88)

T-shirts in a variety of styles and prices

“The Witcher”

The Witcher Netflix Grunt & Grumble Geralt “Talking” Collectible Plush ($34.96)

The Witcher Netflix Transformed Geralt Dark Horse Collectible Statue ($59.88)

Funko Pop! Ride Deluxe: Witcher – Geralt and Roach Vinyl Figure ($24.88)

T-shirts in a variety of styles and prices

“Waffles + Mochi”

Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook ($17.99)

