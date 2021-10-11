Lauren Cho disappearance: Human remains found in Yucca Valley desert amid search for missing woman

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO