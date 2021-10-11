CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Black Entrepreneur Launches African-Themed Jewelry Line, Goes From $5K in Sales to $50K a Month

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Meet Penny Clarke, founder of Millie’s International Creations, an online fashion boutique that sells high-end, handcrafted African-themed jewelry, handbags, and home fashion. She started the company six years ago when she become a furloughed government employee working in Washington, DC. Since then, after partnering with local female artisans in Ghana, she has grown the business from about $5,000 in monthly sales to now more than $50,000 month.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

(BPRW) Black Woman Takes on Male-Dominated Women’s Online Fashion Industry | Press releases

(BPRW) Black Woman Takes on Male-Dominated Women’s Online Fashion Industry. (Black PR Wire) The fashion industry – and particularly online fashion – continues to be male-dominated even though women spend over 200% more money on fashion than men. What’s more, even though 85% of people who graduate from fashion school are female, only 14% of the top 50 fashion houses are run by women. And, only 40% of women’s fashion brands are designed by women.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fiverr launches business fellowship for Black entrepreneurs

Black entrepreneurs in the United States recently received support from what at first glance seems a somewhat surprising source: an Israeli company. But for online freelancer platform Fiverr, the choice to launch a business accelerator fellowship for black entrepreneurs was a natural one. “Fiverr’s purpose is to provide anyone, no...
SMALL BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Refinable Authenticates Fine Jewelry Sale on Sotheby’s

Valued at upwards of $300,000 HKD, “Shining Stars” is studded with over 200 diamonds to reconstruct the star-filled nights seen throughout Vincent Van Gogh’s artwork. Online review and bidding of the auction of “Shining Star” will start in Sotheby’s “Magnificent Jewels: Part II” from 5 October until 28 October. The successful bidder will receive a proof of purchase and proof of authenticity in the form of a digital NFT from Dias Group Limited. Leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, all associated information about the sale will be stored publicly and be available for anyone to view on the Refinable marketplace.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yourcentralvalley.com

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is calling for black entrepreneurs for a new program

Founded in 2001, the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce & Chamber Foundation (FMBCC) is the primary champion for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Greater Fresno Region. FMBCC’s mission is to engage, educate, and empower Black businesses through advocacy, technical assistance, and capacity-building services. When we are successful, we...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
MLive

Northern Michigan artist launches unique jewelry line to help insects

GLEN ARBOR, MI – A Northern Michigan artist is taking insect conservation into her own hands with a new jewelry line featuring six species that are endangered or imperiled in the state. Becky Thatcher’s Endangered Insect Collection features the Karner blue butterfly, Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, Hine’s emerald dragonfly, Hungerford’s crawling...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
washingtoninformer.com

African-American Entrepreneurs Head SPAC in $126.5 Million IPO to Acquire Black-Owned Firms

Shawn Rochester, who authored “The Black Tax: The Cost of Being Black in America,” and Robin Watkins, a highly-regarded financial and operations accountant, have made Wall Street history. In fact, they stand poised to break through more barriers in the financial world. Their latest venture, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisitions, Inc....
ECONOMY
washingtoninformer.com

Black Professionals Month Offers Support to Community of African-American Entrepreneurs

Despite gains in education and employment opportunities since the civil rights era, Black professionals show a significant underrepresentation in leadership advancement and wealth generation. A Society for Human Resources Management survey recently revealed that Black professionals hold only 3.2 percent of all executive or senior leadership roles and less than...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Jewelry#African#Pro Solutions
WWD

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kering is hoping to do for sustainability efforts in the watch and jewelry sector what it has for the fashion industry. The French luxury group has joined forces with Cartier, owned by rival conglomerate Compagnie Financière Richemont, to launch the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 in partnership with the Responsible Jewelry Council, marking its latest cross-sector alliance to implement industry-wide goals to protect the environment.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedInside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris Unlike the Fashion Pact, launched in 2019 with...
ENVIRONMENT
USC News

Student launches hair care line for Black men

International relations and global business major Shamillah Iga launched a line of hair care products aimed at men with textured hair. A native of Uganda, Iga wanted her products to reflect her connection to the continent. Iga hopes to one day develop a global brand that incorporates social responsibility into...
HAIR CARE
Forbes

The African Diaspora Network Invests In Black American Entrepreneurs

According to its founder, Almaz Negash, the African Diaspora Network (ADN) exists “to do good in the continent where we come from and the community in which we live.” Their most recent initiative, the Accelerating Black Leadership and Entrepreneurship (ABLE) program is focused on the community in which they live. ABLE is an “enterprise accelerator program designed to strengthen, energize, and support small businesses and nonprofit organizations led by Blacks in the United States.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

Amazon Launches New Grooming Deals You’ll Have to See to Believe

Just when we thought Amazon couldn’t get any better, they get better. From right now until this Friday, October 15th, you can save big on grooming at Amazon as part of their Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Just in time for the holidays! During this event, you can save big on some of SPY’s favorite men’s grooming brands like The Art of Shaving, Dove, PMD and more. From the best shampoos to the best razors every man should own, these deals will help you prep gifts for some of the best stocking stuffers you can buy this holiday season. Like, come on,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
motor1.com

MG Marvel R electric goes on sale in Europe, no UK launch info yet

Unveiled in March, the MG Marvel R Electric flagship electric SUV has gone on sale in select European countries. Not in the UK, though, as the Chinese-owned British automaker has yet to announce details about a possible launch in its home market. Described as the largest and most luxurious MG,...
BUYING CARS
austinnews.net

Black Bird Biotech Launches MiteXstream(TM) Online Store for Direct Sales to Commercial and Home Users

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, to facilitate direct sales to commercial and home users. The new www.mitexstream.com website has been redesigned to better handle traffic driven to it by BBBT's marketing efforts within the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT also is focusing marketing efforts on potential large customers across the agricultural spectrum, including, in addition to large cannabis grows, coffee farms ($20 billion in global sales annually), vineyards ($4.5 billion in U.S. sales annually) and plant and flower farms ($16 billion in U.S. sales annually).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WKRN News 2

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
Sportico

PointsBet Inks Curling Deal in Quest for ‘Authentically Canadian’ Product

PointsBet has signed a five-year exclusive partnership with Curling Canada, the governing body for one of the country’s most popular sports. The deal will grant PointsBet exclusive marketing rights for both sports betting and online casino games across all of Curling Canada’s broadcast and digital properties. PointsBet will become the title sponsor of the governing body’s Season of Champions event, and the betting company will be able to use Curling Canada’s logos in its advertising. The deal will give PointsBet’s young Canadian operation an opportunity to reach a large swath of the population, according to Nic Sulsky, PointsBet Canada’s CCO. More than...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy