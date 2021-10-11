CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Why Robby Anderson Was Upset, Moton at Left Tackle, Interior OL Struggles + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Why Robby Anderson was upset on the sideline

"I haven't talked to Robby yet. Someone said that he wanted us to double move because they were sitting on some routes, so he wanted us to double move, stutter, and go. Like I said, I think everyone just needs to do their job. At the end of the day, we have the lead in the fourth quarter. We have chances to catch balls and still put the game away, blocks to be made. If everyone just does their job - it starts with me. We've just got to play better. Players put a lot into it. There's going to be emotion at times. We're a tough staff. We coach hard, the players are tough. I have no issue with a guy doing that as long as it stays within a certain realm.

Robby Anderson's lack of targets

"We've worked on it. We had routes to go to Robby. I think a lot of yesterday, Sam was out of whack early. Passing on the first read, pressure up front, I just don't think it was a very good day. Why? I'm working hard to figure out the why and trying to create those opportunities. I don't know how may catches and targets he had yesterday, I don't have that in front of me but Robby is a good player and he needs to be more involved. At the same time, when he has opportunities, we need him to go make those plays too. Robby knows I love him. I've known him a long time. He's got to go make those plays and we've got to do a better job of getting him involved."

Moton at left tackle, Christensen at right tackle

"Just like pretty much everyone else on the team, none of it was good enough. None of us were good enough yesterday."

Interior o-line struggles

"We've got to run the ball better to not allow people just to take off on us. I thought we had a good plan yesterday for some outside zones and RPO's. Had a chance to throw a bunch of them and only threw a couple. We have to score touchdowns to kind of shift the flavor of the game. We tried to chip inside to help the inside guys. We tried to help Brady [Christensen] with some chips from the tight ends."

Why Darnold pressed on Sunday

"A, We have to do a better job of protecting Sam, I'll start there. And B, Sam just has to play within the system and not try to do too much. When [Christian] McCaffrey goes out, the quarterback can't try to do too much. You can't force the ball the DJ [Moore], let's just let the system work. Sam is excellent when he just plays within the system. Takes the first read if it's there, it not goes to the 2nd read, we've got to protect him better. He just needs to take what's given to him. If he does that, we'll get back on track quickly."

Deonte Brown's development

"He was active for the first time this game. He's doing a good job, he's lost a bunch of weight. He's in much better shape than when we first got him. He was in the 355 range, even 360 at one point. He's down in that 335 range so he's getting better and better. He's a guy that'll continue to compete to get on the field."

