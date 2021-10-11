CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

State sanctions against county school boards are just a power play

Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnatching away salaries of county school board members who insist on mask mandates may be legal, but it’s wrong. Never mind science, although masks work. Never mind home rule, although there’s no sense having local governments if politically motivated appointees in Tallahassee will override them. Never mind, even, the laws and administrative regulations that specify who should make these decisions.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridatrend.com

State Board of Education notifies Brevard School Board that salaries will be withheld

State Board of Education notifies Brevard School Board that salaries will be withheld. In an order from the Florida Board of Education on Tuesday, the Brevard Couty School Board was given 48 hours to either remove its mask mandate or confirm the annual salaries of board members. If the board doesn’t comply, the Florida Department of Education will withhold state funds equal to board members’ monthly salaries for each month the mask mandate remains in place. The department will also withhold funds equal to any federal grant intended to make up the loss in salaries to prevent the federal government from using COVID-19 relief funds to cover board members' salaries. [Source: Florida Today]
EDUCATION
Concord Monitor

State reps and school boards need to collaborate

This summer area state representatives received messages from constituents about education policies in Merrimack Valley School District (SAU 46), which includes the communities of Boscawen, Loudon, Penacook, Salisbury and Webster. Citizens were concerned about several issues, to include spending, mask mandates, and critical race theory, among others. Evidence was shared about egregious CRT material being foisted upon 12-year-olds. Those who contacted us felt – fairly or unfairly – that the board didn’t care about their issues.
LOUDON, NH
yourerie

Warren County School Board unanimously votes yes on school mask mandate

Warren County School Board unanimously votes yes on school mask mandate. Erie Playhouse welcomes audience for first in-person production. Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant back open following downtown Erie underground fire. SafeNet holds Paint for Purpose event for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Over the Edge fundraiser returns...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Board of Education sanctions eight districts – including Orange Co. Public Schools – for mandatory mask policies

The Florida Board of Education (BOE) on Thursday found eight public school districts in noncompliance with state orders banning mandatory mask mandates and gave them two days to amend policies or lose millions of dollars in state funding. The seven-member BOE considered 11 “action items” presented by state Education Commissioner...
EDUCATION
floridapolitics.com

Education Board raises tally of districts flouting state law, nears sanctions

The DeSantis and Biden administrations are already in a back-and-forth over Alachua and Broward counties. The State Board of Education moved a step closer Thursday to sanctioning additional school boards for flouting state masking rules. The Education Department’s Board of Education found that Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Richard Corcoran
cbslocal.com

Florida Board Of Education Votes To Sanction Some School Districts, Including Broward & Miami-Dade, Over Mask Policies

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Eight school districts, including Miami-Dade and Broward, could face funding cutbacks to their school board member’s salaries for their continued efforts on student masking. “We said all along are seeing no impact on enforced masking in schools,” said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during Thursday’s State Board...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bpr.org

Union County School Board decides to keep masks optional at schools

The Union County School Board voted to keep masks optional for students and staff. The 7-2 vote at Tuesday night’s meeting came after an hour of public comment from parents, teachers and others who spoke both in favor and in opposition of the move. Ahead of the vote, Assistant Superintendent...
UNION COUNTY, NC
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Restraining Order Issued Against State Board of Education, School Districts Status Restored -

Three School Districts obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against the Illinois State Board of Education and the State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen, I. Ayala. The TRO prohibits the ISBE from placing Red Hill CUSD 10, Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A, and Beecher City CUSD 20 on or remaining on a status of "Probation" without fully complying with existing state laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Fbi#County School Board#Covid#Floridians
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis cries foul after Justice Department orders FBI to target school board threats

'Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to defend Floridians after the Department of Justice ordered federal law enforcement to address the nation’s “disturbing spike” in threats against educators and school board members amid the pandemic.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Interactive

PBC school board could face sanctions this week over its mask mandate for students

State education officials are moving to punish school board members in Palm Beach County and eight other counties that require public school students to wear facial coverings. The Florida Board of Education has scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the nine school boards violated a state Department of Health rule that gives parents the right to opt their children out of school mask requirements.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a conservative backlash against discussions of race in public schools. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EDUCATION
Reuters

U.S. school board group asks Biden for help against growing 'threat'

Sept 30 (Reuters) - As schools around the country face growing backlash related to pandemic safety measures and studies of race in America, school board members are asking for federal help from the president to protect teachers and community members from the "immediate threat." The National School Boards Association (NSBA)...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy