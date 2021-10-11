State sanctions against county school boards are just a power play

State Board of Education notifies Brevard School Board that salaries will be withheld. In an order from the Florida Board of Education on Tuesday, the Brevard Couty School Board was given 48 hours to either remove its mask mandate or confirm the annual salaries of board members. If the board doesn’t comply, the Florida Department of Education will withhold state funds equal to board members’ monthly salaries for each month the mask mandate remains in place. The department will also withhold funds equal to any federal grant intended to make up the loss in salaries to prevent the federal government from using COVID-19 relief funds to cover board members' salaries. [Source: Florida Today]

