State sanctions against county school boards are just a power play
Snatching away salaries of county school board members who insist on mask mandates may be legal, but it’s wrong. Never mind science, although masks work. Never mind home rule, although there’s no sense having local governments if politically motivated appointees in Tallahassee will override them. Never mind, even, the laws and administrative regulations that specify who should make these decisions.www.dailycommercial.com
Comments / 0