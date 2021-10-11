CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Regional partners announce “Foothills Forward” $1.49M grant project for McDowell, Rutherford and Polk counties

By Special to The McDowell News
McDowell News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDowell Technical Community College (MTCC), Isothermal Community College (ICC), Foothills Workforce Development Board and Centro Unido Latino Americano launched a collaborative workforce development initiative on Monday to help address the regional labor shortage in McDowell, Rutherford and Polk counties in western North Carolina. The project will be funded by a...

mcdowellnews.com

