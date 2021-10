A Spanish teacher with a compromised immune system will be allowed to return to teaching at Madison West via remote video, her attorney said in an email to media Friday. Deana Zorko, who has received two organ transplants and takes medicines that suppress her immune system, had been teaching senior-level Spanish and Advanced Placement Spanish literature by remote video since schools re-opened last spring. Last week, she was abruptly moved to the Madison Promise Academy, the district’s all-virtual option.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO