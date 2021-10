SUNBURY – Thanks to the pandemic, scarce parts, materials and workers; the previous worker shortage, abundant money to spend, and many Americans who aren’t interested in available jobs…the US economy is slowing. Dr. Jimmy Chen, a Bucknell economist said a huge pent up demand for consumer goods is causing scarcity of many products, “Most retailers are trying to replenish their inventory that been depleted last year. They are also trying to have a lot merchandise coming from overseas”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO