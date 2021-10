For a second straight day, quarterback Lamar Jackson had to sit out of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice due to a back injury. It appears that Jackson’s absence is more of a precautionary measure, and as of press time he is not expected to miss Sunday’s game against the undefeated Broncos. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman categorized Jackson’s injury as “a little back flare-up,” adding, “I don’t think it’s anything serious, but we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape. We’ll wait and see.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO