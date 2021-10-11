Pino on improving Orange County COVID health data: ‘We’re almost there’

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings prepares to speak during a COVID-19 briefing at the Orange County Administration Building. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Citing a rebound in health data in the wake of Orange County’s deadliest month of the pandemic, Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in the county, said new infections will continue to fall as vaccinations rise and the community protects itself from COVID-19 variants.

“We’re almost there,” Pino said during a press briefing with reporters Monday.

The virus and its mutations are blamed for nearly 2,100 deaths since March 2020, including 410 in August and another 231 in September. Other health data show a “sustained decrease” of new infections and hospitalizations, said Pino, who credited safety protocols and vaccinations for the improvement.

The positivity rate over the past two weeks has fallen to 6.04%, down from 20% in mid-August.

“Our vaccination rates are at such levels that a community outbreak like we had in recent weeks ... will not be feasible because of the levels of immunity,” Pino said, referring to state health data showing that about 74% of all county residents eligible for the vaccine have gotten at least one shot.

Despite the rosier outlook, Pino warned against abandoning safety protocols, especially in crowds or indoors.

“Just a little bit longer,” he said when asked about people fatigued with wearing facial coverings or staying socially distanced.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shared Pino’s view.

“I think that we’re not yet where we need to be,” he said. “I just ask everyone to be persistent, patient and work with us to get to that point.”

Both the mayor and Pino expect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will move the county to a less risky status by week’s end.

August’s high infection rates may have taken a toll on hotel-tax collections, Comptroller Phil Diamond said.

Month-over-month, August collections were lower than July’s by about $8.2 million and were lower than August 2019 by $3.5 million.

The tax, sometimes called a bed or tourist tax, is a 6% levy on hotel rooms and other short-term lodgings, including home-sharing rentals.

Collections typically drop from July to August as children return to school and families travel less.

But August receipts dropped more than expected as COVID-19 cases surged in the county and in Florida, Diamond said.

Health experts blamed the surge on the delta variant , an aggressive strain of the virus, which prompted the CDC to recommend that people wear facial coverings in public indoor places, even if fully vaccinated.

The August collections also were the lowest for any pre-pandemic August since 2015.

Despite the lower numbers, Daryl Cronk, Visit Orlando’s director of research, expressed “cautious optimism” for autumn and holiday tourism as the U.S. plans to open travel for all vaccinated foreign nationals in early November. The marketing agency is targeting campaigns for tourists in Canada, Britain and Mexico.

“There is pent-up demand from our overseas markets and excitement to return to our destination,” Cronk said in an email. “While international seat capacity in December is not back to 2019 levels yet, the opening of the borders is an important first step to welcoming back overseas visitors.”

shudak@orlandosentinel.com ; rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com