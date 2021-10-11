CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 13-Inning Thriller, Red Sox and Rays Battle Again

By Kevin Sweeney
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full NFL schedule and a 13-inning MLB thriller made for an incredible sports Sunday. And while you may still be thinking about whether Justin Herbert is the best player in football or how a deflected ball can be a ground-rule double, Monday’s sports slate isn’t much of a break. While Game 4 of the White Sox-Astros series was postponed due to rain, the three other MLB playoff games still make for a jam-packed day in the sports world, plus Lamar Jackson takes the field tonight to wrap up Week 5.

ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

3 Rays players who won’t be back next season

The Tampa Bay Rays were shockingly eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. These three players will not be back next season. Throughout the 2021 regular-season, the Tampa Bay Rays solidified their status as the best team in the American League, as evidenced by their 100-62 record. They were expected to make a return trip to the World Series, and had the talent to potentially win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first-time in franchise history.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
NESN

Rays Manager Kevin Cash Shares Understandable Feeling About Xander Bogaerts

It’s not an easy life playing in the American League East. After all, those teams need to play against Xander Bogaerts. “I’m tired of seeing him,” Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash joked with reporters Saturday in his media availability discussing the Boston Red Sox shortstop. That’s an understandable sentiment...
MLB
theScore

Verdugo happy to eliminate Rays after they ordered champagne to Boston

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was pleased to end the Rays' season with Monday's win in Game 4 of the ALDS after Tampa Bay players prematurely prepared to celebrate a series victory. "Seeing them eat popcorn in the dugout. Hearing that they ordering champagne already to Boston to celebrate....
MLB
bardown.com

The 13th inning of Rays/Sox Game 3 was absolutely loaded with drama

It’s October, baby! That means colourful leaves (in some place), pumpkin spice lattes, butternut squash soup, and the best baseball you could imagine. The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox had put on an entertaining series heading into Game 3. They had split the first two games, but neither compared to what transpired in Game 3.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB playoffs 2021 -- Inside the weird, wild and controversial 13th inning of Rays-Red Sox ALDS Game 3

Game 3 of the ALDS series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox might have had one of the wildest endings in postseason history. The two teams had battled back and forth for more than five hours, with Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena leading a comeback in the eighth inning to help send the game into extras. Neither squad could get much going from the 10th to the 13th, but then all hell broke loose.
MLB

