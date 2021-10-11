After 13-Inning Thriller, Red Sox and Rays Battle Again
A full NFL schedule and a 13-inning MLB thriller made for an incredible sports Sunday. And while you may still be thinking about whether Justin Herbert is the best player in football or how a deflected ball can be a ground-rule double, Monday’s sports slate isn’t much of a break. While Game 4 of the White Sox-Astros series was postponed due to rain, the three other MLB playoff games still make for a jam-packed day in the sports world, plus Lamar Jackson takes the field tonight to wrap up Week 5.www.si.com
Comments / 0