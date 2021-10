The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll. After three straight wins, the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East and second in the NFC as a whole. They rank fourth in total points scored, trailing only the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Bills. The offense is one of the more dynamic — and diverse — attacks in the NFL. There’s the steady-as-ever Ezekiel Elliott and his breakout backup Tony Pollard in the backfield, who have combined for five rushing touchdowns so far, more than every other running back group aside from the Browns’. And when defenses load the box to stop the run, the Cowboys can rely on Comeback Player of the Year frontrunner Dak Prescott, who is on pace to throw more than 40 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO