CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Man Beaten Into The Ground In The Wake Of Focusing On Walkers With His Truck, Police Say

By Hikaru Y
journalistpr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southern California driver evidently endeavoring to collide with walkers was pulled from his truck and pounded into the ground, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says. The tumult started early Saturday morning when the man was approached to leave Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill in Hawthorne, a city of 90,000 individuals 15 miles south of Los Angeles, the Sheriff’s Department said in an assertion.

journalistpr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Accidents
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Rock It Sports Lounge#The Sheriff S Department#The Daily Breeze

Comments / 0

Community Policy