Director David Gordon Green is moving right from one iconic horror reboot to another. The filmmaker successfully brought back the Halloween franchise with the 2018 hit film, followed by this year's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends. When his work is finished with Halloween, Green is moving on Universal's reboot of The Exorcist, which is said to be a trilogy of films starring Leslie Odom Jr. While it was originally announced that Green would be helming the first of the three new movies (while co-writing the whole trilogy), it now appears as though he's planning to direct them all.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO