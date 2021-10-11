Balmain's Olivier Rousteing Shares Scars, Injuries from Home Explosion

A little over a week after celebrating his 10th anniversary at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing is marking another milestone. On Sunday, the 36-year-old designer revealed that exactly a year prior, the fireplace in his home in Paris “exploded.” He awoke the next morning in the hospital, covered in severe burns. “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long,” he captioned a photo of himself in a full upper-body cast on Instagram. “As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO