CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Balmain's Olivier Rousteing Shares Scars, Injuries from Home Explosion

meaws.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas flourished with Rousteing at the helm. It was once known primarily for women’s clothing, and that remains importance, but Rousteing has made menswear a significant aspect of the business as well.

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘I was so ashamed’: Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares photo taken of himself after freak fireplace explosion

(WJW) — Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is sharing a photo of himself wrapped in bandages after he was hurt in a fireplace explosion. Rousteing posted the photo on Instagram Sunday, saying he was finally ready to share his story a year after the accident in his home. He wrote: “I did everything to hide […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Olivier Rousteing Survived a Near-Fatal Fireplace Explosion in 2020

On October 9, 2020, a fireplace at Olivier Rousteing‘s home in Paris exploded, causing the Balmain creative director to suffer from serious injuries. This past weekend — exactly a year after the incident — the designer was finally able to share his experience on Instagram. Posting a photo of himself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Rousteing
The Hollywood Reporter

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing on Secret Hospitalization, Recovery After Tragic Accident: “I’ve Been Hiding This Too Long”

Superstar Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing is opening up more about a tragic accident that happened inside his home, one that left him hospitalized and ashamed as he sought to keep the recovery under wraps while keeping up appearances. “Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded,” Rousteing shared Saturday with his 7 million Instagram followers alongside an image that shows his torso and arms extensively bandaged with bruises and redness on his face, a shocking sight to anyone that keeps up with his carefully curated and typically glamorous account. “I woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Speaks on His ‘Secret’ Recovery After 2020 Fireplace Explosion

Olivier Rousteing has opened up about his “secret” health recovery over the past year. On Saturday, the Balmain creative director took to Instagram to share a photo of himself covered in bandages and burn marks on his face. Rousteing told his followers he sustained the injuries exactly a year ago, when a fireplace exploded in his Parisian home—an incident he kept hidden from the public until now.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Olivier Rousteing Reveals Secret Struggle After Explosion Left Him Badly Burned

Balmain's creative director opened up about his year-long struggle back to health after a freak explosion in his home left him badly burned. Though he’s normally seen taking a triumphant stroll down the Fashion Week runways or caught in paparazzi snaps alongside his long list of celebrity friends, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing has been out of the spotlight for the better part of the last year. On Sunday, the designer revealed the very private and painful battle he’s been fighting for his own health that has kept him out of the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Olivier Rousteing Shares Bandaged Selfie After Fireplace Explosion

Click here to read the full article. HEALING PROCESS: “I’m unstoppable,” Olivier Rousteing declared on his Instagram account Sunday after sharing a selfie of his upper body and head wrapped in bandages following a fireplace explosion at his Paris home. The accident occurred one year ago, but Balmain’s creative director only divulged the accident in the notes for his spring 2022 collection, unveiled on Sept. 29 during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held in a stadium venue before thousands of fans who donated money to an AIDS charity to attend the event, done in the style of a music festival.More...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balmain#Home Explosion
wmagazine.com

Olivier Rousteing Opens Up About His Severe Burn Injuries

A little over a week after celebrating his 10th anniversary at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing is marking another milestone. On Sunday, the 36-year-old designer revealed that exactly a year prior, the fireplace in his home in Paris “exploded.” He awoke the next morning in the hospital, covered in severe burns. “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long,” he captioned a photo of himself in a full upper-body cast on Instagram. “As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Olivier Rousteing Reveals Fireplace Explosion Burns: 'I Was So Ashamed'

Olivier Rousteing is opening up about suffering severe burns as a result of a fireplace explosion at his house last year. The beloved fashion designer, who is the creative director for the celeb-favored design house Balmain, spoke about his private struggles in a post on Instagram Sunday. “I finally feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Karrueche Tran's Skirt Was a Broken-Down Blazer Held Together by 1 Single Button

In a sea of celebrities in Hollywood, be like Karrueche Tran and let loose on the red carpet. On Oct. 13, the actress and model attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles where she exuded confidence and fabulousness in a sexy black-and-white set from Lionne Clothing. Karrueche's ensemble was right off the brand's FW21 RTW runway, and she brought the outfit to life with her poses and ear-to-ear smiles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian’s Hot Pink Catsuit & Hidden Heels for ‘SNL’ Are Driving Search Trends, According to Lyst

Kim Kardashian made a splash during her “Saturday Night Live” debut last week. Now, the star’s outfit is raising a variety of searches, according to Lyst. During her opening monologue, Kardashian wore a pink velvet bodysuit with attached gloves and pointed-toe heels from Balenciaga. The outfit was similar to several of the brand’s pink catsuits in different fabrics, but similar silhouettes, that she wore before and after her “SNL” debut. The KKW Beauty founder’s outfit spiked searches for “velvet catsuits” by 117% in under two days, according to Lyst. “Balenciaga” searches also rose by 47% during this time. Shoe-wise, Kardashian’s pointed hidden...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Edges Up in a Leather Minidress, Crystal Tights & Stunning Platforms

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs at “The Harder They Fall” premiere last night. Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model opted for a head-to-toe Versace moment in all-black attire. Her look kicked off with a blazer-style minidress constructed from sleek leather and layered over crystal-embellished sheer tights. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Harlow’s case, a dress too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Chanel has launched its first ever beauty advent calendar, but is it worth the £610 price tag?

The beauty wing of one of the world’s most powerful fashion houses needs little introduction. It all started with No.5, when Coco Chanel received a range of samples from Russian-born French perfumer Ernest Beaux, and the fifth option took her fancy. The number is now irrevocably synonymous with Chanel, and with the simple name came an unapologetically feminine fragrance, full of synthetic notes that were world’s away from the “natural” scents that dominated the market at that time. The floral perfume celebrated its 100th birthday this year, with one bottle selling every 30 seconds globally. Few fragrances reach such cult...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Why Entrepreneur Tanissa Carmon is Going from Beauty to Denim

Not even a pandemic could derail Tanissa Carmon’s vision of launching her own premium denim brand, Untourage The Label. Established in 2019, following a three-day course in Los Angeles on how to start a clothing brand (and lots of learn-as-you-go lessons along the way), Carmon launched the brand online in September 2020 with the mission to offer high-quality, elevated denim staples. Her 100 percent cotton ruched jogger, now called the Houston, struck a chord with homebound consumers anxiously awaiting opportunities to dress up again, albeit comfortably, and quickly crashed the site. “I won’t say that I had a massive volume of sales, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
WWD

Designer Kika Vargas on the Power of Her Latine Identity and Crafting a Brand With Community

Click here to read the full article. As a young girl in Bogotá, Colombia, Kika Vargas had a dream of one day becoming a fashion designer. Fast-forward to today, the designer is now an industry veteran who cut her teeth at Missoni before launching her women’s ready-to-wear label in 2010. After taking a break to focus on family, the designer relaunched her brand in May 2019 with Gogoluxe (an agency that helps fashion companies with creative direction and retail strategy) and now splits her time between her hometown, New York and Madrid. The brand sits at the emerging designer price-point...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. But how do you know the best blazer for you? Normally, we’d suggest going into a store or consulting a tailor, but as there are times when you really need a blazer but can’t get to your favorite store, so shopping online...
APPAREL
Robb Report

The 36 Best Men’s Boots to Get You Through Fall and Winter

With foliage turning and flip-flops rightfully banished to their lairs, all signs point to a return to boot-wearing. And how better to mark the return of boot season than to find—and field test—the best boots for men across nine categories ranging from chukkas to hikers, desert boots to work boots? After many miles of pavement pounding and more than a few blisters, we’re happy to share the results below. But first, a note on testing: Once we found our top picks, I requested samples from each of the makers. In the instances in which I was permitted to wear the samples...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy