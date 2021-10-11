CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck Requests That FDA Approve The Main Pill To Treat COVID-19

By Hikaru Y
journalistpr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug Maker Merck asked U.S. controllers Monday to approve its pill against COVID-19 in what might add a completely new and simple to-utilize weapon to the world’s munitions stockpile against the pandemic. Whenever cleared by the Food and Drug Administration – a choice that could arrive surprisingly fast – it...

