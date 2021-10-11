Picture of the Day: Inverted over the New Jersey shore

Eric Sampson submitted this photo and note: “I attended my first International Aerobatic Club Chapter 52 practice day on April 24, 2021, at Ocean County Airport in Toms River, N.J., with my recently acquired Pitts S1. Aside from being able to legally go upside down, I enjoyed the benefit of being coached through aerobatic maneuvers for the first time and it was an amazing experience. I received real-time feedback and direction on executing closed loops, hammerheads, immelmanns, spins, rolls, and half-cubans by actual contest judges. It was a great day! Flying the Pitts has opened up a whole new world of challenges, excitement and fun. If you ever have the opportunity to get inverted, I highly recommend it!”