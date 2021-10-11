CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Kristi Noem had a very crappy weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow was your weekend? Good? Bad? So-so? In any event, it was probably better than Kristi Noem’s.On Saturday, the embattled homophobic Governor of South Dakota tweeted an early Indigenous Peoples Day post, writing: “Don’t wait till Monday to celebrate Native American heritage.” The tweet included to a press release on the state of South Dakota’s official website about the holiday.Don’t wait till Monday to celebrate Native American heritage: https://t.co/rGcAqN1RXK pic.twitter.com/HN7jbFBoUj— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 9, 2021Unfortunately for Noem, who has long butted heads with the Indigenous communities in her state, the tweet didn’t go over well with, frankly, anyone.First, there were those who sought to remind her of.

