It was a sad week on season three of Drag Race UK on its third episode, as we learnt after last week’s cliffhanger that Victoria Scone would indeed be leaving the season due to the knee injury she found herself with after her lip sync in the premiere. It’s a huge blow to the competition having the first ever AFAB queen go like this, and Victoria had quickly established herself as a frontrunner and fan favourite already. Ru, of course, said she doesn’t think this will be the last we see of Victoria – clearly a hint that the queen might be back to slay another day on a future season. But Victoria Scone wasn’t the only huge Drag Race UK loss we endured – we also lost the one, the only Veronica Green.

