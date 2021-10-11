CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA invests $4.7 million to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers

By Jody Heemstra
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

