Rob Zombie Is Back on The Munsters Set to Unveil Finished 1313 Mockingbird Lane

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Rob Zombie is back in Budapest to focus on developing The Munsters Movie, as revealed in a new post online. Better yet, it looks like 1313 Mockingbird Lane is now complete after Zombie recently unveiled just how quickly the house, along with the rest of Mockingbird Heights, has come together. The new image is in black and white and with the incredible detail given to the home, it looks like Zombie has walked into an episode of The Munsters. Check it out below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1313 Mockingbird Lane#Munsters#House Of 1000 Corpses
