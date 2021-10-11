Rob Zombie Is Back on The Munsters Set to Unveil Finished 1313 Mockingbird Lane

While Wes Craven's 1996 movie Scream spent much of its runtime going meta on the rules of the slasher movie, the old "the bad guy can always come back" rule that governs much of the horror genre has been proven by the franchise to be the one rule that even they cannot ignore. Now twenty-five years on from the first Scream, we are eagerly awaiting the fifth installment, also called Scream, which arrives in cinemas on January 14th, 2022, bringing in new blood and fan-favorite characters from the series. It also goes without saying that the iconic Ghostface mask is also coming back, and the first poster for the movie makes that perfectly clear, while also reiterating what the franchise always taught us - It's always someone you know.

