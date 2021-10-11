CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Are Big Bags Back?

By Olivia Cigliano
crfashionbook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly 2000s fashion nostalgia defined trends these last few years; sourced from vintage to archive, Juicy Couture to Ed Hardy, Jean-Paul Gaultier to Blumarine. Trucker hats and mini baguette bags became It-girl staples; but as quickly as the trend cycles change, so do reference points by era. Over the past several seasons, the mini and micro bag shape has saturated handbag trends in a prioritization of fashion over function. However, the cyclical nature of fashion has slowly revived the thought-to-be-extinct big bag. Lugged around by all the It-girl celebs of the late 2000s era like the Olsen twins and Paris Hilton, the oversized maxi shape has been resurrected by various designers on the runway for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season.

www.crfashionbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Coach Is Having a Secret Sale With Items Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Paris Hilton
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Bags, Apparel, Shoes and More

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Event! The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, with the offer code FRIENDS15 you can get an extra 15% off items already marked to 60% off. You can shop dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags, including the Coach x Basquiat Collection.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Trends#Fashion Runways#Fashion Designers#Juicy Couture#Blumarine#Ig
purewow.com

Coach Handbags Are On Sale, Here Are 12 of Our Faves

This versatile number works as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag. A bucket bag with more than enough room to toss all of your gadgets into. The tan and cream combo makes this the perfect pack for fall. Medium Corner Zip Wallet. ($178; $53) This little guy is the...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Stars as a Bond Girl for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 Capsule Collection Campaign

MICHAEL Michael Kors and the 007 James Bond film franchise collaborated on a capsule collection of chic, classic pieces that will make you feel as though you’re a part of the world’s most savant spy crew. The MMK x 007 capsule incorporates the glamour and adventure associated with both the 007 franchise and the lifestyle brand. One of the main attractions of this collection is the 007 signature print Sadler slides. They feature the new gold and black sparkly signature print as well as the collaboration’s name imprinted into the sole. The 11-piece lineup also features pieces like a one-piece swimsuit, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Gucci Beauty Launches Its First Eyeshadow Palette

Just a month after introducing its new cushion foundation, Gucci Beauty has now unveiled its first-ever eyeshadow palette. Dubbed Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral, the product comes with 12 satin, metallic and matte shades named after different flowers. Signature to Gucci Beauty’s style, each color is highly pigmented and buildable for creating diverse makeup looks.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Brings Y2K Style to the Gym in a Spaghetti Strap Camisole, Boy Shorts & a Choker

Bella Hadid headed to the gym in throwback fashion today. Stepping out in New York this morning, the model tackled trends from the early 2000s as she layered a black spaghetti-strap camisole over a white sports bra. Her look also included $48 black boy shorts from Alo Yoga, a green choker necklace and retro sunglasses. Camisoles, like low-rise bottoms and boy shorts, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of vintage styles. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, trends from the 2000s are sticking around for fall. To prepare for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
crfashionbook.com

Irina Shayk and Tamara Mellon Revamp the Pant-Boot

With their second capsule collection together, Tamara Mellon and Irina Shayk once again prove that they are a match made in shoe heaven. Mellon, who is one of the most notable shoe designers in the fashion industry today, is perhaps best-known for designing some of the sexiest shows on the market. Likewise, Shayk, a CR Fashion Book cover star, is one of the most sultry supermodels to grace the world’s magazines and runways to-date. Therefore, it’s no wonder that these two teamed-up again for a second collection that’s even hotter than the first.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Ganni Debuts Its First Size-Inclusive Collection

Over the past few years, the Danish label Ganni has skyrocketed to international prominence. It-girls all over the world can’t seem to get enough of their eccentric florals, novel silhouettes, and quirky styles. Now, the beloved brand is expanding their repertoire with a size-inclusive line in collaboration with E-tailor 11 Honoré. Dubbed "LOVE DROP," the new line has been in the making for roughly eight months and, in that time, has undergone careful testing to ensure flexible fitting possibilities.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Latest Drop Taps The Virgin Suicides

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, once again, gives a taste of nostalgia while schooling on the coolest references in pop culture with the FW21 drop. Referential in nature, the designs pull inspiration from the 90's and the early aughts iconography and silhouette, while embodying the ultra cool kid aesthetic. Like the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Telfar's Bag Security Program Is Back, 11 Honoré Is Coming to Nordstrom

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Telfar is bringing back its Bag Security Program this week, for 36 hours only: From 12 p.m. EDT on Oct. 5 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Oct. 6, you can place an order for a Shopping Bag (or bags) in any size and color, to be shipped out by March 31, 2022. For the third installment of the event, the brand will have special programming on Telfar TV, like performances, announcements and cameos from surprise guests. You can find more information — and read the full terms and conditions — on shop.telfar.net. {Fashionista Inbox}
RETAIL
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Ann Demeulemeester Spring/Summer 2022

Make way for Ann Demeulemeester's monochrome army in matching chapeaus. Generated by a mysterious "ghost team" following Creative Director Sébastien Meunier's departure, the collection ushered rock & roll inspired minimalism through the halls of Lycée Carnot, a Parisian high school. Color was absent from their Spring/Summer 2022 lineup, confirming a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy