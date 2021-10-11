Are Big Bags Back?
Early 2000s fashion nostalgia defined trends these last few years; sourced from vintage to archive, Juicy Couture to Ed Hardy, Jean-Paul Gaultier to Blumarine. Trucker hats and mini baguette bags became It-girl staples; but as quickly as the trend cycles change, so do reference points by era. Over the past several seasons, the mini and micro bag shape has saturated handbag trends in a prioritization of fashion over function. However, the cyclical nature of fashion has slowly revived the thought-to-be-extinct big bag. Lugged around by all the It-girl celebs of the late 2000s era like the Olsen twins and Paris Hilton, the oversized maxi shape has been resurrected by various designers on the runway for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season.www.crfashionbook.com
Comments / 0