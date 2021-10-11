CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
33 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [10-11-2021 to 10-15-2021]

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always lots to do in Los Angeles, and per usual we’re here with a bi-weekly (Monday and Thursday) rundown of the best of what’s happening in the city and county. This week, from Oct. 11-15, features Carved at Descanso Gardens, Screamfest, a witchy architecture tour, a free panel discussion at the La Brea Tar Pits the Cat Art Show, the San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Fest, OC Japan Fair, Beware The Dark Realm, and more!

