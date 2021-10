Another Pokémon title is set to join the lineup of games featured at the 2022 World Championships—and it’s sure to get players up and ready to go. Following brief showcases of its PvP mode at Worlds 2019, Pokémon Go will be making its debut in the 2022 Championship Circuit. It will then be featured alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokkén Tournament, and the TCG at the 2022 World Championship.

