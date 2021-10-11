How Bodies Get Smarts: Simulating the Evolution of Embodied Intelligence

Our increasing desire for better data, especially when it comes to monitoring our health and fitness, makes the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale a must-have. It’s quick and easy to set up, very accurate, and delivers much more than just your weight as a number thanks to a power-packed supporting app. It’s nicely put together, feels very durable for something with a tempered glass upper surface, and deserves pride of place in your bathroom rather than being hidden away behind the toilet gathering dust. Crucially, the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale allows anyone keen to take a deeper dive into their weight and associated health stats the ability to do it as often as they like while building up a bigger picture scenario. All thanks to the app’s ability to catalog lots of data over time.

