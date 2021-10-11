CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Bodies Get Smarts: Simulating the Evolution of Embodied Intelligence

By Stanford University
ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimals have embodied smarts: They perform tasks that their bodies are well designed for. That’s because the intelligence of every animal species evolved in tandem with its physical form as it interacted with its environment. Thus, spiders weave webs with their spindly legs, beavers slap their broad tails to sound an alarm, cheetahs run fast to catch zebras, and humans have opposable thumbs for grasping tools.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Simulated AI creatures demonstrate how mind and body evolve and succeed together

Stanford scientists were curious about the physical-mental interplay in our own evolution from blobs to tool-using apes. Could it be that the brain is influenced by the capabilities of the body and vice versa? It has been suggested before — over a century ago, in fact — and certainly it’s obvious that with a grasping hand one learns more quickly to manipulate objects than with a less differentiated appendage.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

Artificial intelligence is smart, but does it play well with others?

When it comes to games such as chess or Go, artificial intelligence (AI) programs have far surpassed the best players in the world. These "superhuman" AIs are unmatched competitors, but perhaps harder than competing against humans is collaborating with them. Can the same technology get along with people?. In a...
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

How Artificial Intelligence Is Powering Search Engines

Whether you are a customer searching for your favorite products online, a writer looking for the latest statistics, or a business owner learning SEO skills, you are using a search engine to get answers. And search engines are pretty interesting! You open up your favorite one, add some related keywords and click to search. Within a fraction of a second, you get thousands of results for your entered keyword. It seems like magic. Except that it isn’t!
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

How cloud computing impacts technology evolution

The cloud has been around in one form or another for about 20 years now. Although cloud looks much different than it did back in the days that were dominated by software as a service, the rise of platform as a service and infrastructure as a service has made the concept much more powerful and useful for enterprises.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Robot#Stanford#Hai#Nature Communications
Derrick

Smart robots do all the work at Nissan's 'intelligent' plant

KAMINO KAWA, Japan (AP) — Nissan’s “intelligent factory” hardly has any human workers. The robots do the work, including welding and mounting. They do the paint jobs and inspect their own paint jobs. “Up to now, people had to make production adjustments through experience, but now robots with artificial intelligence,...
BUSINESS
djmag.com

AI Futures: how artificial intelligence will change music

For most people, artificial intelligence brings to mind a futuristic, sci-fi scenario of autonomous robots or machines capable of making their own decisions, and more often than not, resulting in the demise of their human counterparts. For now, the applications of AI are less apocalyptic, like helping drones spot dog poo on footpaths, turning Robert DeNiro German and proving who wrote the Dead Sea Scrolls. WIRED’s excellent AI Database is a good place to look for hundreds of examples: some novelty, some sinister, all fascinating.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review

Our increasing desire for better data, especially when it comes to monitoring our health and fitness, makes the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale a must-have. It’s quick and easy to set up, very accurate, and delivers much more than just your weight as a number thanks to a power-packed supporting app. It’s nicely put together, feels very durable for something with a tempered glass upper surface, and deserves pride of place in your bathroom rather than being hidden away behind the toilet gathering dust. Crucially, the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale allows anyone keen to take a deeper dive into their weight and associated health stats the ability to do it as often as they like while building up a bigger picture scenario. All thanks to the app’s ability to catalog lots of data over time.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Knowridge Science Report

Mass extinction changes rules of body size evolution

Scientists at Stanford University have discovered a surprising pattern in how life reemerges from cataclysm. Research published Oct. 6 in Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows the usual rules of body size evolution change not only during mass extinction, but also during subsequent recovery. Since the 1980s, evolutionary biologists...
SCIENCE
inputmag.com

Watch this M.C. Esher-like simulation teach 4,000 robots how to walk

Thousands of robots marching in identical patterns across an Escher-style landscape may sound like nightmare fuel, but we promise, it’s all for science. The video you see here is part of a simulation called, “ANYmals” that researchers at ETH Zurich and the GPU-maker, Nvidia, devised for training individual robot dogs.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Scientists Assemble a Biological Clock in a Test Tube to Study How it Works

Daily cycles in virtually every aspect of our physiology are driven by biological clocks (also called circadian clocks) in our cells. The cyclical interactions of clock proteins keep the biological rhythms of life in tune with the daily cycle of night and day, and this happens not only in humans and other complex animals but even in simple, single-celled organisms such as cyanobacteria.
SCIENCE
themusicuniverse.com

How lyrics analysis can boost your intelligence

Mining texts using artificial intelligence can be useful in both business and educational contexts. It can help entrepreneurs and educationists extract useful content, generate patterns and insights from large volumes of unstructured texts. The texts can then be analyzed using various computer techniques to produce written content useful for learning...
COMPUTERS
ScienceBlog.com

Researchers build $400 self-navigating smart cane

Most know the white cane as a simple-but-crucial tool that assists people with visual impairments in making their way through the world. Researchers at Stanford University have now introduced an affordable robotic cane that guides people with visual impairments safely and efficiently through their environments. Using tools from autonomous vehicles,...
ELECTRONICS
goodmenproject.com

Artificial Intelligence: How Impacting on Education Sector?

“We can act now”, say Kalervo Gulson, Sam Sellar, Andrew Murphie, and Simon Taylor to ensure that the Australian experience of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools is positive…. Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming part of everyday life. However, AI is moving more quickly into education policy sectors. In this article,...
EDUCATION
ScienceAlert

It Only Takes 100 Seconds to Get an Identifiable 'Fingerprint' of Your Brain

The patterns of activity produced by our brains are unique. They're so unique that we can use brain connectivity maps to identify individuals just as reliably as fingerprints. "An individual's functional brain connectivity profile is both unique and reliable, similar to a fingerprint, and it is possible, with near-perfect accuracy in many cases, to identify an individual among a large group of subjects solely on the basis of her or his connectivity profile," neuroscientist and lead researcher Dimitri Van De Ville and team write in their paper. Yale University researchers discovered this back in 2015, and now a team from the Swiss...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Wearable head scanner could allow for comfort, mobility during brain scans

To collect accurate images of a patient’s brain, the patient must be still and confined in a tube-like MRI scanner for a long period of time. To better assess their brain function and behavioral health, however, they should move naturally and freely during a scan. Researchers in the Penn State...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy