Michigan State

Lawrence & DiCaprio to Play MSU Professors in New Netflix Movie

By Lisa Marie
wrkr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo Green, Go White. Michigan State University is going to get some serious screen time in a upcoming Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. In the new film Don't Look Up, written and directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence & DiCaprio will portray astronomy professors from MSU. The film is disaster comedy about a giant comet heading for Earth featuring a all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep ( playing the President of the United States), Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry.

wrkr.com

