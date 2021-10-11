The New Organizer Collection That’ll Save You Lots of Drawer Space (This Lifestyle Director Loves It!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Regardless of how big your space is, organizing a kitchen is never easy. The assumption that more space equals more organization is just not true — at least in our experience. It simply means there are more spots that can get messy! Luckily for home chefs in kitchens large and small, OXO has solved all that with their new collection of in-drawer organizers.www.apartmenttherapy.com
