Exclusive: Inside Olympian Jordyn Wieber's Engagement to Chris Brooks

Their talents brought them to Tokyo. Time led them to each other. Olympians Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks first met a decade ago in Tokyo, Japan, while representing the US Men's and Women's teams at the 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Initially, the pair forged a friendship—Wieber was "16 and afraid of boys," she laughs, while her future husband was already in his twenties. They remained friendly while competing in the sport (she was among the "Fierce Five" at the 2012 Summer Olympics, while Brooks continued to be recognized for his athleticism even through the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro).