CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Exclusive: Inside Olympian Jordyn Wieber's Engagement to Chris Brooks

By Esther Lee
theknot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir talents brought them to Tokyo. Time led them to each other. Olympians Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks first met a decade ago in Tokyo, Japan, while representing the US Men's and Women's teams at the 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Initially, the pair forged a friendship—Wieber was "16 and afraid of boys," she laughs, while her future husband was already in his twenties. They remained friendly while competing in the sport (she was among the "Fierce Five" at the 2012 Summer Olympics, while Brooks continued to be recognized for his athleticism even through the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro).

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Michigan Sports Hall inducts Calvin Johnson, Jordyn Wieber

Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber were inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night. Johnson, known as Megatron, starred at receiver for the Detroit Lions for nine seasons before retiring in 2016. Wieber won Olympic gold in 2012, a year after she was world all-around champion. She is from DeWitt, Michigan.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Leslie Brooks on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless is surprising us with an OG cast member, Leslie Brooks. For those who are new to the soap, here’s a refresh on who she is. With Leslie Brook’s last appearance on the daytime soap opera being 2018, it has been three long years without the pianist.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arkansas State
GoColumbialions.com

Women's Rowing Welcomes Back US Olympian Charlotte Buck '18CC

NEW YORK - US Olympian Charlotte Buck '18CC has returned home, joining the Columbia Women's Rowing staff as an Assistant Rowing Coach, following a summer spent in Tokyo, Japan, rowing in the Team USA Women's Eight boat that competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Head coach Emerson Curry made the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Wieber
TownLift

USA Luge gets 1st runs of the season on Lake Placid track

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — For USA Luge, the Olympic season is here. The team’s home track in Lake Placid, New York, opened for training Thursday, with two-time Olympic luge qualifier Tucker West getting the distinction of taking the first official run down the icy chute at Mount Van Hoevenberg. It’s unseasonably warm in the Adirondack […]
LAKE PLACID, NY
teamusa.org

Olympic Gymnasts Jordyn Wieber, Chris Brooks Are Engaged

Jordyn Wieber celebrates after competing on the floor exercise in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team final at the Olympic Games London 2012 on July 31, 2012 in London, England. Call it a match made in gymnastics heaven. Jordyn Wieber, the 2011 world all-around champion who went on to win a...
GYMNASTICS
Detroit Free Press

Jordyn Wieber is engaged to fellow gymnast Chris Brooks

DeWITT – One of the Lansing area's most iconic sports figures – Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Jordyn Wieber – is getting hitched. A family member confirmed the DeWitt native became formally engaged over the weekend to fellow former Olympic gymnast Chris Brooks. "She's engaged, yes," her mother, Rita Wieber, confirmed...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy