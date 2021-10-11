CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare the dance-off — ‘Foundation’ gets a second season on Apple TV+

By Stephen Iervolino
kxel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s critically-hailed sci-fi epic Foundation has been picked up for a second season by the streaming service, so cast members need to get their dancing shoes ready. That’s because Lee Pace, who plays the series’ villain, Emperor Day, has a habit of starting dance-offs on set — even though one led to his Guardians of the Galaxy character’s defeat. And while he told ABC Audio he didn’t get a chance to repeat the activity on Foundation, he’s got his eyes on a certain co-star for season two.

