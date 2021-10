Former The View hosts Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure say the way they were pitched to appear on the roundtable talk show did not align with their actual experiences once the cameras started rolling. In the most recent episode of The View: Behind the Table, the ABC News special podcast focusing on the long-running talk show, both former co-hosts opened up about how the show’s political bend complicated their desire to take and keep a seat at the table. When speaking to her own experience, Raven-Symoné likened the process of how she was pitched on what the show would be versus...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO