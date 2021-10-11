Capone's belongings go for at least $3 million at auction

CHICAGO (AP) — Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but, after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off for at least $3 million, it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive. Several of “Scarface” Capone's belongings, including what was said to be his favorite handgun, were sold at auction over the weekend in Sacramento, California. The most popular item was Capone's favorite handgun; It went for $860,000. Capone was convicted of income tax evasion in 1934 and served 11 years in Alcatraz. He died in his Florida home in 1947.